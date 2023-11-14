Colombia Races Against Time to Uncover Historical Treasure Amidst Legal Dispute

The race to recover a priceless sunken treasure dating back three centuries has intensified in Colombia as the government seeks to expedite its retrieval. Valued at a staggering $20 billion, the San José shipwreck remains at the center of a legal battle, leaving its ownership locked in uncertainty.

President Gustavo Petro, determined to see the “holy grail of shipwrecks” resurface from the depths of the Caribbean Sea, has ordered his administration to take immediate action. In a bid to meet the 2026 deadline before Petro’s term ends, a public-private partnership has been proposed to facilitate the ambitious project.

The infamous Spanish galleon San José met its demise on June 8, 1708, during a fierce encounter with British ships in the midst of the War of the Spanish Succession. For centuries, the location of this legendary vessel remained a well-guarded secret, shrouded in mystery and the subject of countless tales.

In a remarkable turn of events, the wreck of the San José was finally discovered and captured on camera in 2015. Resting approximately 2,000 feet below the surface, it has earned its reputation as the “holy grail of shipwrecks” due to its astonishing treasure.

However, the true ownership of the bounty, consisting of gold, silver, and emeralds estimated to be worth between $4 billion and $20 billion, remains contentious. A lawsuit has ignited a heated debate centered on the question of who rightfully discovered the treasure.

The controversy traces back to 1981 when the American company Glocca Morra claimed to have unearthed the lost fortune and provided the coordinates to Colombia. Under the agreement, Glocca Morra was promised half of the treasure upon recovery. Yet, in 2015, then-President Juan Manuel Santos revealed that the Colombian navy had located a different section of the sea floor, leaving the true whereabouts of the San José undisclosed.

Sea Search Armada, formerly Glocca Morra, alleges that the Colombian government stumbled upon the same debris field in 2015 that they had initially discovered 34 years earlier. Seeking retribution, they have filed a lawsuit against the government, demanding their rightful share of the treasure amounting to $10 billion, as estimated by the company.

A profound clash between conflicting narratives persists, with the Colombian government denying the existence of any shipwreck at the coordinates provided by Sea Search Armada. Despite the ongoing dispute, the government’s resolve to recover and secure the historical treasure remains unyielding.

As President Petro moves forward with his mission, time becomes an increasingly precious resource. Colombia faces the challenge of retrieving a treasure that represents not only immense material wealth but also a vital piece of its past. The fate of the San José shipwreck and its riches hangs in the balance as the battle over ownership wages on.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the San José shipwreck?

The San José shipwreck refers to a Spanish galleon that sank in a battle against British ships on June 8, 1708, during the War of the Spanish Succession. It is renowned for its legendary treasure estimated to be worth billions of dollars.

2. Why is the San José shipwreck significant?

The San José shipwreck is considered the “holy grail of shipwrecks” due to the immense wealth it holds. The treasure, composed of gold, silver, and emeralds, is estimated to be valued at as much as $20 billion.

3. Who has discovered the San José shipwreck?

The ownership of the San José treasure is disputed between the American company Glocca Morra (now Sea Search Armada) and the Colombian government. Glocca Morra claims to have initially found the treasure in 1981, while Colombia asserts that it discovered a separate segment of the wreckage in 2015.

4. What is the current legal battle surrounding the San José shipwreck?

Sea Search Armada is suing the Colombian government for its alleged share of the treasure, amounting to $10 billion. The dispute arises from conflicting claims regarding the ownership and discovery of the wreckage.

5. What steps has Colombia taken to recover the San José treasure?

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro has ordered the government to expedite the retrieval of the San José shipwreck. To accomplish this, a public-private partnership is being considered to ensure the timely and successful recovery of the historical treasure.