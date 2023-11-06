Taliban’s Persisting Ban on Women’s Education and Employment in Afghanistan

Two years after President Biden oversaw the United States military’s exit from Afghanistan, the Taliban continues to enforce a ban on education and employment for Afghan girls and women, effectively denying them their basic rights. Despite international pressure and condemnations, there seems to be little prospect of change in the policies enforced by the Taliban.

The Taliban’s chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, reaffirmed that the ban on female education would remain in place, and there would be no other significant alterations to the restrictions imposed on women in Afghan society. Under the Taliban’s rule, Afghan women are prohibited from attending schools, holding most jobs, and participating in public life.

The Taliban leaders perceive their governance as guided by Islamic law and therefore claim legitimacy for their actions. According to Mujahid, “Everything will be under the influence of Sharia.” In line with their strict interpretation of Islamic law, the Taliban has endeavored to eliminate women’s contributions to society, preventing them from fully participating in the country’s progress.

To mark the second anniversary of their return to power, the Taliban declared a public holiday, but women were excluded from participating in the festivities. The scenes of celebrations mostly consisted of men and boys, bustling through the cities, brandishing weapons and posing with rifles, giving them an impression of domination.

The Taliban’s rule has also witnessed the implementation of brutal practices such as public executions, lashings, and stonings. These cruel punishments serve as a grim reminder of the grave violations of human rights under the Taliban’s regime.

Despite international condemnations and calls for change, the Taliban spokesperson brushed off concerns of their government’s international isolation. He claimed that the Taliban maintains official interactions with various countries, including China, Russia, Iran, and Pakistan. However, it is essential to note that these interactions do not guarantee recognition or acceptance of their oppressive policies, particularly regarding women’s rights.

The situation in Afghanistan remains dire, with aid agencies, rights groups, and the U.N. warning of an ongoing humanitarian crisis. The Taliban’s rule has led to the systematic rescission of human rights, such as the right to education, work, and the freedoms of expression and association. The persistence of the ban on women’s education and employment continues to be a severe violation of human rights, warranting international attention and intervention.

