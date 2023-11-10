Four Arrested for Abduction and Homicide of Two Meitei Students in Manipur

In a significant development, authorities have apprehended four individuals in connection with the alleged disappearance and suspected killings of two students from Imphal, Manipur. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took into custody Paominlun Haokip, S Malsawn Haokip, Lhingneichong Baitekkuki, and Tinneilhing Henthang, among whom the main accused’s wife and another woman were also included. Additionally, two minors who were accompanying the adults have been handed over to the district child protection officer.

The incident, involving the 17-year-old girl Hijam Linthoingambi and 20-year-old youth Phijam Hemjit Singh, led to widespread protests in the Imphal valley after images of two bodies, believed to be of the missing students, surfaced on social media. The tensions in Manipur have been further exacerbated by the ongoing sectarian conflicts in the region, resulting in multiple casualties.

According to CCTV footage, the two students were last seen together riding a two-wheeler on July 6. Linthoingambi’s mobile phone was traced to Kwatha, an area bordering Churachandpur district, while call records suggested that Hemanjit’s phone might have been used by someone residing in Churachandpur.

Responding to the situation, a CBI team arrived in Imphal to conduct a thorough investigation into the case. Chief Minister N Biren Singh commended the swift action taken by the security teams and ensured that the perpetrators would face severe punishment. He pleaded with the people of Manipur to remain calm and cooperate with the authorities to seek justice amidst the ongoing crisis.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)?

The CBI is a premier investigative agency in India that handles complex criminal cases, including those of national importance. It operates under the jurisdiction of the Government of India.

2. Why were the two minors handed over to the district child protection officer?

To ensure the safety and well-being of the minors, they were placed under the care of the district child protection officer as per legal protocols.

3. What caused the protests in Manipur?

The protests in Manipur were triggered by the alleged disappearance and suspected killing of two students. Images of their purported bodies circulating on social media further fueled the unrest.

4. How did the authorities respond to the situation?

The CBI promptly took action by apprehending four individuals believed to be connected to the incident. The Chief Minister praised the security teams’ swift action and assured the public of the government’s commitment to deliver justice.

5. Is there an ongoing sectarian conflict in Manipur?

Yes, Manipur has been grappling with prolonged sectarian strife, resulting in numerous casualties and heightened tensions in the region.

Sources:

– Times of India