Two GOP Operatives Face Charges for Lobbying on Behalf of Qatar

In a surprising turn of events, two Republican political consultants closely associated with former President Donald Trump have admitted to deceiving the Justice Department about their lobbying activities on behalf of Qatar, a wealthy Arab nation. Barry Bennett and Doug Watts confessed to accepting funds from the Qatari government with the intention of influencing U.S. policy in the Middle East. They also engaged in a scheme to mislead investigators regarding these dealings.

The charges against Bennett and Watts, which were publicly revealed in court documents, coincide with the unveiling of a new indictment against Democrat Senator Bob Menendez. Menendez is charged with aiding the Qatari government in exchange for bribes. While there is no explicit link between Menendez’s case and that of Bennett and Watts, the simultaneous charges hint at the extent to which Qatar may have employed political allies from both parties to further its interests in Washington.

Prosecutors have disclosed that Bennett and Watts have entered into “deferred prosecution” agreements, essentially allowing the charges against them to be dismissed after a year if they comply with the terms of the deals. The two consultants are facing charges related to concealing their work for a foreign government and making false statements about their activities. As part of the agreements, Bennett will pay a fine of $100,000, and Watts will pay $25,000. Additionally, both individuals have committed to refraining from engaging in any lobbying or public relations work covered by the Foreign Agents Registration Act for a year.

Bennett and Watts joined forces in support of Trump after leaving the faltering campaign of Republican candidate Ben Carson in 2016. Prosecutors assert that they formed an organization called “Yemen Crisis Watch” at the behest of Qatar, aiming to draw attention to the alleged brutality of the Saudi Arabian government in its conflict with the Houthi militant group in Yemen. The two consultants organized briefings on Capitol Hill and contributed to the placement of op-eds in the Washington Examiner on related issues.

Bennett and Watts’ legal representatives have not provided any comments on the matter. According to the terms of the deal, both men and their agents are prohibited from making statements that dispute or undermine the facts outlined by prosecutors.

This scrutiny of Bennett and Watts’ activities in relation to Yemen Crisis Watch has been ongoing for approximately four years, although their involvement in the organization lasted only about six months. The investigation became public knowledge in 2021. Bennett, in an interview with POLITICO in May of that year, referred to reports about the investigation as mere “rumors.” Furthermore, Bennett’s financial assets had been partially frozen as a result of a lawsuit brought against him by Ying Ma, an associate from the Carson campaign. Ma claimed that Bennett owed her $300,000 and had lied to federal investigators. Bennett denied these allegations, and the lawsuit was eventually settled.

This case exposes the lengths to which foreign governments like Qatar may influence U.S. politics through the support of well-connected individuals. As investigations continue, the repercussions of such actions remain to be seen.