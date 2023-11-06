Russian Missile Strikes Result in Fatalities in Ukrainian City of Pokrovsk

Two missile strikes originating from Russia targeted the city center of Pokrovsk, located in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine, on Monday evening. The strikes occurred within a span of 40 minutes and resulted in the death of at least five individuals, with an additional two dozen people sustaining injuries. Buildings, including nine- and five-story structures, residential houses, a hotel, dining establishments, shops, and administrative buildings, were among the damaged infrastructures.

The conflicting reports on casualties – citing figures ranging from five to seven fatalities and differing numbers of injured individuals – present a challenge in determining the exact toll of the attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced the strikes and accused Russia of attempting to leave behind a trail of destruction in eastern Ukraine.

This attack took place just one day after a diplomatic gathering in Saudi Arabia, where officials from approximately 40 countries convened in an effort to find a peaceful resolution to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Notably, Russia was not invited to this two-day meeting. In response, Russia’s Foreign Ministry criticized the talks for lacking “the slightest added value.” While Moscow reiterates its openness to a diplomatic solution, it maintains its demands for Kyiv’s recognition of its annexation of Ukrainian regions currently only partially under Russian control, as well as Crimea, which Russia seized in 2014. Ukraine, represented by Zelenskyy’s adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, has firmly rejected these demands, emphasizing the complete withdrawal of Russian forces from the occupied areas as a non-negotiable condition.

The United Nations expressed support for diplomatic initiatives geared towards reaching a peaceful resolution based on the U.N. Charter, which includes respecting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Additionally, the Ukrainian Security Service announced the detention of an alleged Russian informant who was gathering intelligence on President Zelenskyy’s visits. The woman was believed to be collecting data for a potential airstrike during one of the President’s trips.

In a separate incident, Russian shelling targeted a residential building in Kherson, resulting in one fatality and four injuries. The central part of the city was heavily impacted by the attack. Moreover, a village in the Kharkiv province also suffered from Russian shelling, resulting in the death of a 57-year-old woman and injuring four others.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, with casualties mounting and diplomatic efforts struggling to find common ground. The devastation caused by missile strikes and shelling acts as a somber reminder of the urgent need for a peaceful and sustainable resolution to this devastating war.