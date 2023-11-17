Dangers in Mexican Politics: Pollsters Killed and Kidnapped in Violent Incident

In a recent incident in southern Mexico, two pollsters working for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party were killed, and another was kidnapped. The three were part of a group conducting internal polling for the party in the state of Chiapas. The president confirmed the deaths and the abduction during a press conference on Tuesday.

While details of the incident are still emerging, Mexico’s public safety secretary, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, announced that three individuals have been arrested in connection with the killings and kidnapping. The suspects were found with the victims’ possessions, but the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

The murder of pollsters is not an isolated event in rural Mexico, where lawlessness is prevalent. Polling and marketing surveys in these areas have long been associated with dangers and risk. In fact, just last year, Mexico’s national statistics agency had to pay off gangs in order to conduct census work in certain towns. The problems are particularly severe in rural regions, where criminal elements often interfere with the operations of surveyors and interviewers.

This incident highlights the challenges faced by political parties in Mexico when it comes to conducting polls and gathering public opinion data. Despite the risks, polling plays a crucial role in shaping political campaigns and decision-making processes. The Morena party, like many others, relies on polls to determine their candidates and make informed strategic decisions.

This tragic event has also shed light on the ongoing violence and lawlessness in parts of Mexico. Reports suggest that a handwritten sign, supposedly left by the Jalisco drug cartel, was found at the crime scene, but these claims have not been officially confirmed. The Jalisco cartel is known for its involvement in drug trafficking, including the production and smuggling of deadly fentanyl into the United States.

Mexico’s fight against drug cartels has been an ongoing battle, with different criminal organizations vying for control over territories. With cartels operating not only in Mexico but also in neighboring countries like Guatemala, the issue of violence extends beyond national borders.

The incident in Chiapas serves as a grim reminder of the dangers that individuals and organizations face when engaging in political activities in these lawless regions. Despite the risks, it is important for authorities to carry out a thorough investigation to hold those responsible for these heinous crimes accountable.

FAQs:

1. What happened in the recent incident in southern Mexico?

Two pollsters working for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party were killed, while another was kidnapped during an internal polling mission in Chiapas.

2. Are there any suspects in custody?

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the killings and kidnapping. They were found with the victims’ belongings.

3. Why are rural parts of Mexico considered dangerous for polling?

Rural Mexico is known for its lawlessness, where criminal elements often interfere with the operations of surveyors and interviewers. Last year, Mexico’s national statistics agency had to pay off gangs to conduct census work in certain towns.

4. What is the significance of polling in Mexican politics?

Polling plays a crucial role in shaping political campaigns and decision-making processes. Political parties rely on polls to determine their candidates and make informed strategic decisions.

5. Which drug cartel is believed to be involved in the incident?

There are claims that the Jalisco drug cartel may be responsible, as a handwritten sign threatening the government was found at the crime scene. However, these claims have not been officially confirmed.