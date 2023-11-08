Israeli Settlers Clash with Palestinians at Funeral Procession in West Bank

Israeli settlers clashed with Palestinians at a funeral procession near the West Bank town of Qusra, resulting in the death of two Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Authority health ministry. The incident occurred when settlers arrived at the scene and attempted to halt the procession, which was carrying the bodies of four Palestinians who had been shot dead the previous day, allegedly by Israeli settlers.

Eyewitnesses reported that the settlers blocked the gate, opening fire on the ambulance carrying the bodies and on the people who had gathered for the funeral. The two Palestinians killed during the clash were identified as Ibrahim Wadi, 62, and his son Ahmad Wadi, 25.

Both settlers and soldiers were accused of opening fire on the participants of the funeral by the Palestinian Authority’s news agency, WAFA. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that the incident is currently under investigation.

This violent clash comes after a series of similar incidents where young Israeli settlers have raided Palestinian villages, resulting in deaths, injuries, and property damage. Regrettably, the assailants responsible for these attacks are seldom held accountable for their actions.

