Tragic Attack on Transgender Woman Brings Attention to Ongoing Violence in Puerto Rico

In a heartbreaking incident that took place in 2020, Alexa Negrón Luciano, a transgender woman, was assaulted with paintballs in a vicious attack that was shared on social media. Tragically, shortly after the assault, Alexa was found dead in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico. The case captured widespread attention and sparked outrage on the island, shedding light on the persistent violence faced by the LGBTQ+ community in Puerto Rico.

Two individuals, Jordany Rafael Laboy-Garcia and Christian Yamaurie Rivera-Otero, have recently pleaded guilty to charges related to the attack. They admitted to conspiracy to commit a hate crime and obstruction of justice. The assault, captured in a video, showed Mr. Laboy-Garcia shooting paintballs at Ms. Negrón, while Mr. Rivera-Otero and another individual, Anthony Steven Lobos-Ruiz, were present in the car during the incident.

The assault on Alexa Negrón Luciano highlighted the ongoing violence directed at gay and transgender individuals in Puerto Rico. Despite the guilty pleas from Laboy-Garcia and Rivera-Otero in relation to the attack, the investigation into Alexa’s murder remains unsolved, and no one has been charged for her death. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (F.B.I) continues to seek information from the public to assist in solving the case.

It is essential to confront and address hate-fueled violence against individuals based on their gender identity. The U.S. attorney for the District of Puerto Rico, W. Stephen Muldrow, emphasized that the Justice Department is committed to defending the rights of all people, regardless of their gender identity, and ensuring freedom from violence motivated by hate. Muldrow condemned the assault on Alexa Negrón Luciano and underscored the department’s determination to hold the perpetrators accountable.

This tragic incident resonated not only within Puerto Rico but also beyond its shores. Puerto Rican pop superstar Bad Bunny used his platform to raise awareness by wearing a T-shirt on a popular late-night show with the message, “They killed Alexa, not a man in a skirt.” This display of solidarity aimed to challenge harmful stereotypes and honor the memory of Alexa Negrón Luciano.

Q: How many transgender or gender nonconforming individuals were killed in Puerto Rico in 2020?



A: According to the Human Rights Campaign, six transgender or gender nonconforming individuals, including Alexa Negrón Luciano, were killed in Puerto Rico in 2020.



Q: How many transgender or gender nonconforming individuals were killed in the United States in 2020?



A: According to the Human Rights Campaign, a total of 44 transgender or gender nonconforming individuals were killed across the United States in 2020.

