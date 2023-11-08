Beach Tragedy Strikes as Lightning Claims Two Lives

In a tragic incident that unfolded on a Mexican beach, a man and a woman lost their lives as they were struck by lightning during a sudden and dangerous storm. The harrowing incident was captured on video, showing the horrifying moment when a bolt of lightning hit the beach in Michoacán, just as beachgoers were preparing to leave due to the approaching dark skies.

The footage reveals the bolt first struck the man, causing him to collapse onto the sand. As the lightning surged through the ground, it then struck a second victim, who was seen desperately running towards safety. The force of the strike caused the second victim to fall face-first into the sand.

While the male victim was rushed to a hospital, tragically, he could not be saved. The female victim, identified as a visitor from Guanajuato, also lost her life in this tragic incident. The man was revealed to be a hammock seller residing in the nearby town of Colima.

This unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of the immense power and unpredictability of lightning strikes. According to official records, the United States alone experiences around 40 million lightning strikes per year, with less than a 1 in a million chance of a person being struck by lightning. Remarkably, nearly 90% of those struck by lightning survive.

In 2022, lightning claimed the lives of approximately 20 people in the United States, as reported by the Insurance Information Institute. However, when looking at the statistics from the previous years, the number of lightning-related fatalities remains relatively low, with fewer than 25 deaths per year between 2013 and 2022.

These sobering facts remind us to stay vigilant and take precautions during unfavorable weather conditions, especially when spending time in open areas. While lightning strikes are rare, their potential impact is severe. It is essential to prioritize safety and be aware of the risks involved when exposed to thunderstorms, ensuring that we seek shelter and protect ourselves from the powerful forces of nature.