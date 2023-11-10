Two Individuals Arrested for Damaging China’s Great Wall

China’s Great Wall, a historic symbol of the country’s rich cultural heritage, has experienced numerous breaches throughout history. However, it was recently breached by two individuals named Zheng and Wang, who were arrested for damaging a section of the ancient wall in their pursuit of a shortcut.

The incident took place in Youyu County, located hundreds of kilometers west of Beijing. The breached section was a broken-down area, far from the well-preserved segments that are frequently visited by both Chinese and foreign tourists. The government of Youyu County unveiled a dirt road that had been cut through the wall, alongside the two suspects, Zheng and Wang. It was revealed that they were construction workers looking for a quicker route for their nearby projects.

The damaged section, situated in Shanxi province, holds significant historical and research value. Constructed around 2,000 years ago, it remains relatively well-preserved. The Great Wall itself spans approximately 8,850 kilometers (5,500 miles) and is a source of immense pride for China. Originally built during the Ming dynasty, it served as a defense mechanism until the Qing dynasty took over in 1644.

The Great Wall underwent a period of neglect, with bricks and stones being stolen by local villagers. However, it was later revived by the Communist government to embody patriotism, mass mobilization, and resistance to external pressures.

UNESCO has recognized the Great Wall as a site that reflects the interaction between agricultural and nomadic civilizations in ancient China. The wall is praised for showcasing the strategic thinking, military strength, and architectural prowess of ancient China.

Following a report of the breach, the Youyu County government promptly made arrests on August 24 and currently has the two suspects in custody. Legal action against Zheng and Wang is underway.

The incident serves as a reminder of the significance and fragility of historical landmarks. It is essential for individuals to respect and preserve these sites to ensure their longevity for future generations.