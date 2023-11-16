Department of Education Reports Billing Errors Impacting Millions of Student Loan Borrowers

The Department of Education has revealed that a contracted loan servicing company, the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority (MOHELA), failed to send timely billing statements to approximately 2.5 million borrowers over the past month. As a result, hundreds of thousands of borrowers missed their loan payments.

The seriousness of the errors led the department to withhold $7.2 million in compensation from MOHELA for October. This penalty serves as a stern message to all loan servicers that the consequences of gross servicing failures will not be tolerated.

According to the department, MOHELA neglected its basic obligation as a loan servicer by failing to send billing statements at least 21 days before the payment due date. In some instances, borrowers received a bill only seven days before the payment was due, causing confusion and financial instability for borrowers and their families.

Out of the 2.5 million borrowers impacted by the late billing notices, approximately 800,000 borrowers subsequently became delinquent on their loans. In response, the Education Department directed MOHELA to place these borrowers in a temporary forbearance and set their interest rates to 0 percent until the billing issues are resolved. These benefits will be applied retroactively from October 1. It is essential to note that any month spent in forbearance will count towards Public Service Loan Forgiveness and forgiveness under income-driven repayment plans.

The Education Department has also uncovered additional loan servicing errors at various other companies, although they have not disclosed the names of these companies. Some borrowers received incorrect payment amounts on their bills, and servicers erroneously collected payments on loans that should have been paused due to pending borrower defense claims.

These recent billing errors add to the challenges faced by the Biden administration in restarting student loan payments after a three-and-a-half-year pause caused by the pandemic. Prior to this, over 300,000 borrowers were billed incorrect amounts when they enrolled in President Biden’s new SAVE income-driven repayment plan. These recurring issues highlight the need for a robust and reliable loan servicing system that safeguards the financial interests of borrowers.

