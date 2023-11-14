A Fresh Perspective: Ethiopia’s Journey Towards Lasting Peace

After a year has passed since the historic Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (COHA) was signed in Pretoria, Ethiopia, it is crucial to reflect on the progress made and the challenges that lie ahead. This landmark agreement, facilitated by the African Union and international partners, put an end to a devastating two-year war between the Government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). The guns fell silent, and Ethiopia took a significant step towards lasting peace.

As we commemorate the first anniversary of COHA, it is essential to remember all those who lost their lives and experienced unimaginable atrocities during the conflict. Their sacrifices should serve as a constant reminder of the urgent need to pursue peace and justice for all Ethiopians.

Significant strides have been made in implementing the COHA. The establishment of the Tigray Interim Regional Administration, the resumption of essential services, and the provision of humanitarian assistance have started the process of rebuilding shattered communities. Additionally, access for international human rights monitors in Tigray and the implementation of the AU Monitoring, Verification, and Compliance Mechanism have contributed to promoting accountability.

However, challenges persist. While the TPLF forces have taken steps to disarm and demobilize, more is required to ensure lasting peace and stability in the Tigray region. The complete withdrawal of Eritrean forces is imperative. Moreover, Ethiopia and Eritrea must demonstrate restraint and respect the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of all countries in the region. We cannot overlook the ongoing conflicts in Amhara, Oromia, and other areas, which pose threats to Ethiopia’s fragile peace. Human rights abuses, perpetuated by various actors, and the proliferation of divisive rhetoric continue to strain the social fabric of a nation weary from the ravages of war.

Looking forward, the United States reaffirms its commitment to supporting tangible steps in implementing the COHA. A comprehensive program focusing on disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration is crucial in building a sustainable peace. Furthermore, a credible and victim-centered national transitional justice policy should be published and implemented to address past grievances effectively. Emphasizing the importance of inclusive and genuine national dialogues, investment in these efforts is strongly encouraged. Urgently, dialogue must be initiated to address the conflicts in Amhara and Oromia, aiming to resolve these tensions peacefully.

The United States remains unwavering in its dedication to partnering with the Ethiopian government and its people. Together, we strive toward our shared vision of a united, peaceful, and prosperous Ethiopia. By promoting peace, justice, prosperity, and accountability, we can pave the way for a brighter future for all Ethiopians.

