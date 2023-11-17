Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Pilgrims Heading to Karbala

In a heart-wrenching incident, a bus carrying Shiite pilgrims to the holy city of Karbala in Iraq overturned, resulting in the tragic death of 18 individuals. The accident occurred north of Baghdad, near the town of Balad.

Every year, millions of devout believers embark on the Shiite pilgrimage of Arbaeen, which is considered the largest annual public gathering worldwide. Pilgrims from different parts of Iraq, as well as Iran and the Gulf countries, converge in Karbala, often covering the distance on foot to fulfill their spiritual obligations.

Regrettably, this journey of faith took a devastating turn when the bus carrying the pilgrims met with an unfortunate accident. The victims of this harrowing incident include fifteen men and three women. Among them, there were ten Iranians, two Iraqis (including the driver and his son), and six individuals whose nationality remains unknown.

Arbaeen commemorates the solemn occasion of the 40th day since the passing of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Hussein. He met his tragic fate in the Battle of Karbala during the turbulent first century of Islam’s history, at the hands of the Muslim Umayyad forces. This pilgrimage holds immense significance for Shiite Muslims as they mourn and honor Hussein’s sacrifice.

While this incident has cast a shadow on the pilgrimage, it is important to acknowledge the efforts made by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. On the same day as the accident, he personally oversaw the entry of Iranian pilgrims through the Shalamcheh border crossing. In a further display of solidarity between the two nations, Al-Sudani and Iranian Vice President Mohammad Mokhber laid the foundation stone for a railway project that aims to enhance transportation between Iraq and Iran.

