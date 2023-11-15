In a troubling turn of events, Israel is contending with mounting tensions along its border with Lebanon as Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militia, launched a series of missile strikes. The attack resulted in 18 Israelis being injured, with one person in critical condition.

The missile strike targeted several vehicles near the community of Dovev, causing damage and casualties. Among the victims were employees of the Israel Electric Corporation, who had arrived to repair power lines previously damaged by fire from Lebanon. While Hezbollah sources claimed that the victims were soldiers, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) denied this assertion.

Israel’s chief military spokesperson, R Adm Daniel Hagari, emphasized the IDF’s preparedness and held Lebanon responsible for the consequences of such reckless actions. The Magen David Adom emergency service reported that one civilian injured in the attack is in critical condition.

Amidst the missile strikes, Israel responded by targeting two Hezbollah units that had launched mortars from Lebanon. In the incident near the communities of Manara and Yir’on, seven soldiers were lightly wounded and received medical treatment.

Further reports indicated that Israeli artillery also targeted Labbouneh, a town associated with Hezbollah, and sirens sounded at the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) center in Naqoura.

Israel’s newspaper Maariv revealed that the IDF was preparing to deliver a forceful response to Hezbollah’s increased attacks. Since the hostilities intensified, Israeli fire has claimed the lives of at least 70 Hezbollah fighters.

Israeli aircraft, including a fighter jet, conducted airstrikes on multiple Hezbollah targets, consisting of a military compound housing weaponry and military infrastructure in Lebanon. The Israeli army spokesperson highlighted the significant threat these targets posed.

Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in a speech delivered on Saturday, declared the use of new weapons, including attack drones, marking a historic first for the Lebanese resistance movement. In response, Israel’s defense minister, Yoav Gallant, issued a warning, stating that Lebanese citizens would face the consequences and Israel could replicate its actions in Gaza in Beirut.

Lebanon’s prime minister, Najib Mikati, praised Hezbollah’s patriotism, expressing hope that diplomatic efforts could halt Israeli attacks in the south. Mikati also revealed that a contingency plan for a full-scale war involving Lebanon had been devised.

The Israeli military condemned Hezbollah’s actions as terrorist and irrational, reiterating concerns about the impact on Lebanon as a state. The military spokesperson contested the reassurances of Lebanon’s premier regarding the rationality of Hezbollah’s actions, emphasizing the need for caution.

In separate incidents, rockets were fired at a military base on the outskirts of Baghdad in Iraq, primarily used by members of the pro-Iran Popular Mobilization Forces. The culprits behind the attack remain unclear, but speculation suggests it might be retaliation for attacks on American troops by pro-Iran factions in Iraq.

Meanwhile, in Syria, Israeli airstrikes on airports in Damascus and Aleppo led to flights to and from government-controlled areas being diverted to Bassel al-Assad airport. Sources suggest that the Syrian government has already repaired the damaged airports but has chosen to delay resuming operations to avoid further Israeli strikes.

