Political Drama Unfolds Following High Mortality in Maharashtra’s CSMH

In a 24-hour period, a total of 18 patients admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH) in Maharashtra’s Kalwa succumbed to various reasons, a significant increase from the daily average of deaths reported. This surge in mortality rates has sparked a political drama, with opposition parties demanding answers and launching investigations into the incident.

The Thane district, which is a stronghold of CM Eknath Shinde, has faced severe criticism due to the high number of deaths. Many speculate that there may have been a fault with the oxygen lines in the ICU, but the hospital administration has vehemently denied these claims. To address the concerns surrounding the deaths, the civic administration has announced a high-level inquiry by the directorate of health services.

While the investigation is underway, it is crucial to note that eight of the patients were in critical condition upon admission, and a majority of the victims were over the age of 50. The patients suffered from an array of complications ranging from kidney stones to chronic paralysis, pneumonia, and septicaemia. Additionally, the overcrowding of the hospital, caused by the temporary relocation of Thane Civil Hospital, has put a strain on resources and impacted patient care.

CM Eknath Shinde has assured the public that action will be taken against those responsible once the inquiry committee submits its report. He stated, “This is an unfortunate incident and we have taken it very seriously. We know patients were admitted on different days, and many were referred from private hospitals after their condition became critical. We have the facts and now await a detailed analysis.”

Public health minister Tanaji Sawant anticipates the report will be submitted in two days, while local officials estimate a longer timeframe of 15 days. The report will determine if there was any negligence on the part of the hospital’s dean, and subsequent action will be taken with the approval of the CM.

As investigations continue, it is crucial to prioritize transparency and accountability to ensure the highest level of patient care in healthcare facilities. The lessons learned from this incident must be implemented to prevent such tragedies in the future.