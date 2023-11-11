Tragedy Strikes as Crane Collapse Claims Lives During Bridge Construction in India

In a devastating incident at a highway construction site in western India, the collapse of a massive crane has resulted in the tragic loss of at least 16 workers’ lives, according to the National Disaster Response Force. Heart-wrenching television footage captured the immense scale of the disaster, with the mangled remains of the collapsed crane spread across the ground, as rescue workers valiantly sought survivors near the site in Thane, a city located just outside Mumbai. Amidst the chaos, three injured individuals were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for urgent care.

Reports from the Press Trust of India revealed that the ill-fated crane was being utilized in the installation of precast box girders, a crucial component essential for the construction of both highway and high-speed rail bridges. This type of crane serves a vital role in the process, facilitating the placement of these box girders with utmost precision and efficiency.

In the wake of this heartrending tragedy, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his profound condolences. Through a post shared by his office, he conveyed his deepest sympathies to the grieving families of the deceased. Furthermore, the Prime Minister’s message also extended thoughts and prayers to those who sustained injuries in the calamity.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What caused the crane collapse?

The exact cause of the crane collapse is yet to be determined. Investigations are underway to ascertain the factors that led to this tragic incident.

2. How many workers were affected by the accident?

At least 16 workers lost their lives in the crane collapse, while three others were injured and promptly hospitalized for medical treatment.

3. What is the purpose of a precast box girder in bridge construction?

A precast box girder is an essential component used in bridge construction. These girders are prefabricated offsite and play a crucial role in providing structural support to the bridge, ensuring its stability and longevity.

4. How is the crane involved in the construction process?

The crane is utilized to install these precast box girders, lifting them into position with accuracy and precision. This crucial equipment enables efficient construction of highway and high-speed rail bridges.

