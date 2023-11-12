New Title: Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives of Migrants in Mexico’s Oaxaca State

At least 16 migrants, including three children, lost their lives in a devastating bus accident in southern Mexico, officials confirmed on Friday.

The passenger bus, carrying around 55 asylum seekers from Venezuela and Peru, overturned in the state of Oaxaca. The details of the incident were first reported by Mexico’s State Protection Coordination on their social media platform.

The National Migration Institute disclosed that among the victims were two women, 11 men, and three children. Additionally, 29 others sustained injuries, but updates on their conditions have yet to be provided.

Initially, the NMI announced that 18 individuals had perished in the crash. However, they later corrected the figure, explaining that there had been an overcount because some bodies were dismembered.

The precise cause of the accident remains unknown, as well as whether any other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Startling images of the crash depict the bus lying on its side along a winding section of the highway, with its top completely torn off. The left side windows were shattered, and debris, including scattered luggage and fragments of the vehicle, littered the street.

Salomón Jara Cruz, the governor of Oaxaca, expressed his condolences to the families affected and extended support to the injured. Various national, state, and municipal agencies are collaborating to aid those involved in the tragedy.

The surviving migrants will be granted a Visitor Card for Humanitarian Reasons, enabling them to access continued medical care while in Mexico, according to the NMI.

This devastating incident adds to the alarming number of migrant fatalities occurring in Mexico amidst a surge of individuals journeying towards the US border.

Just last week, ten Cuban migrants lost their lives, including one minor, while 17 others suffered severe injuries in a freight truck accident near the border with Guatemala. Speeding and loss of control on the part of the truck driver were identified as contributing factors in this case.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the recent bus crash.

The incident in Oaxaca also follows another tragic accident involving a flipped truck in the neighboring state of Chiapas. In that incident, two Central American migrants were killed, and 27 others were injured.

The escalating number of migrants embarking on perilous journeys across the Mexican border in search of asylum in the United States continues to present significant challenges.

During September alone, over 260,000 migrants illegally crossed into the US, setting a new monthly record that exceeds the population of St. Petersburg, Florida.

