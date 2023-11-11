Tragic Accident Claims Lives and Injures Dozens in Central Mexico

At least 16 individuals have tragically lost their lives, and 36 others have been injured following a devastating bus crash on the Cuacnopalan-Oaxaca highway in central Mexico. The accident occurred when a bus carrying both locals and migrants collided with a trailer truck near the border between the states of Oaxaca and Puebla.

Regrettably, the collision resulted in the deaths of eight men and eight women, including one minor. The injured individuals were swiftly transported to hospitals in Puebla to receive the necessary medical attention.

Authorities are still uncertain about the precise cause of the accident; however, Oaxaca’s Prosecutor’s Office has vowed to conduct a thorough investigation, leveraging expertise to shed light on the events leading up to the crash and determine potential liability.

Expressing his condolences and support, Governor Salomón Jara Cruz took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to assure the public that the relevant authorities were fully committed to collaborating and providing aid to those injured. He also extended his condolences to the families of the deceased, assuring them of the government’s unwavering support.

Puebla’s interior ministry has been actively coordinating with federal government agencies and state authorities to determine the most effective ways to assist the victims during this difficult time.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How many people were killed in the bus crash?

A: At least 16 individuals lost their lives in the tragic bus crash.

Q: How many people were injured?

A: The crash resulted in 36 individuals sustaining injuries.

Q: What caused the collision?

A: The exact cause of the accident is still unknown, and authorities are conducting an investigation to determine the events leading up to the crash.

Q: What actions are being taken to support the victims?

A: The relevant authorities, including Oaxaca’s Governor and Puebla’s interior ministry, are collaborating to provide aid and support to the injured individuals and the families of the deceased.