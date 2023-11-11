A Fresh Perspective on the Russo-Georgian War: Reflections from Russian Emigres

TBILISI, Georgia — It has been 15 years since the Russo-Georgian war, a conflict that continues to shape the lives and perspectives of those involved. For Nino Takaishvili, an ethnic Georgian living in Georgia, the invasion of her ancestral homeland by the Russian army in 2008 remains a vivid memory. What surprised her, however, was the lack of awareness among most Russians living in Georgia about the true extent of the occupation.

Takaishvili left Russia for Georgia in 2021, driven by her disagreement with the Kremlin’s policies. She has since encountered many anti-war Russians who are taken aback when they learn about the Russian occupation of 20% of Georgia, referring to the breakaway statelets of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. These regions have been under Russian military control since the war.

Interestingly, it is the more recent Russian invasion of Ukraine that has prompted many Russian emigres to reconsider their understanding of the Russo-Georgian war. Tatiana, a Russian journalist living in Georgia, admits that she only became interested in the war after moving to Georgia and witnessing the events in Ukraine unfold. Prior to that, she believed it was solely a territorial conflict between Georgia and South Ossetia.

The perspectives of young Russians who moved to Georgia following the invasion of Ukraine shed light on the limited understanding of the 2008 war. Maxim, who was just a child at the time, recalls being oblivious to the war. His knowledge of the conflict was pieced together from news on TV and discussions among adults. This lack of awareness extends to the reputation of then-Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, whom Maxim remembers only as a criminal and an instigator of wars, without knowing the specifics of his actions.

While many Russian emigres acknowledge their limited knowledge of the Russo-Georgian war, they draw parallels between the invasion of Georgia and the invasion of Ukraine. Mikita, an ethnic Ukrainian with a Russian passport living in Tbilisi, sees the invasion of Georgia as an extension of Russia’s colonial policy towards neighboring states. Despite not knowing the exact triggers of the conflict, Mikita’s experiences during the Ukrainian crisis have solidified his negative perception of Russia.

These evolving perspectives among Russian emigres are also reflected in Georgian society. According to a survey conducted by the International Republican Institute, a significant portion of Georgians believe that Russians should not be allowed into Georgia until Russia withdraws from the occupied territories.

However, not all Russians feel personally responsible for the events of the past. Many emphasize that as children or residents of small towns, they had no influence over the actions of their government. Gleb, a political science student, argues that focusing solely on the Russian occupation narrative detracts from other complex aspects of the conflict, such as Georgia’s own responsibility for attempts to dominate its ethnic minorities.

The Russo-Georgian war continues to shape the relationships and perceptions of those involved. For Russian emigres living in Georgia, it has prompted reflection, a reconsideration of historical events, and a fresh outlook on the complexities of the conflict.