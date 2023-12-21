New Measures Passed in India’s Parliament Amidst Political Crackdown

In a major political crackdown, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suspended over 140 opposition lawmakers ahead of pivotal elections in India. The controversial move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party has drawn criticism from opposition leaders who claim it is a deliberate attempt to undermine a newly formed political alliance that poses a challenge to the BJP’s dominance.

This week, India’s Parliament voted on a series of key bills, including contentious criminal reform measures. The BJP’s decision to suspend a significant number of opposition lawmakers has raised concerns about the democratic process within the country.

Accusations against Prime Minister Modi and his party have been met with backlash, as Karti Chidambaram of the opposition National Congress party warned that the actions of the BJP could lead to Parliament resembling the assembly of North Korea. The suspension of opposition lawmakers has sparked debates about the state of democracy in India and the implications of such a crackdown on political opposition.

