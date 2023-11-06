Investigation Reveals Funding Withdrawn for Schools Facing Concrete Crisis

Recent research conducted by the BBC has uncovered a startling revelation concerning the current concrete crisis in several schools across England. It has been revealed that at least 13 schools, which are now dealing with crumbling reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), had their funding for rebuilding withdrawn back in 2010. These schools were initially approved for reconstruction under the Building Schools for the Future (BSF) program, implemented during the Labour government era. However, when the Conservative-led government came into power, the scheme was abandoned, resulting in a significant setback for these schools.

The implications of this finding raise crucial questions about whether earlier government investment in school infrastructure could have prevented the safety crisis now faced by these institutions. The Labour scheme aimed to renew every secondary school in England, with plans to rebuild half of them and refurbish the rest, at an estimated cost of £55 billion. Its discontinuation by the coalition government led to the initiation of a new school building scheme in 2014.

Former Education Secretary Michael Gove cited reasons such as overspending, delays, poor construction projects, and unnecessary bureaucracy for the decision to scrap the BSF program. While concerns regarding the value for money in the project were raised, the structural issues faced by the schools in question were indeed real. As a result, over 700 projects were abandoned, affecting numerous schools across the country.

The BBC’s investigation further revealed that the list of schools that experienced halted construction in 2010 coincided with the list of schools battling the RAAC concrete issue. This hazardous material, found in various school buildings, has forced schools to close or shut down specific areas due to the risk it poses. A closer examination of the 13 affected schools revealed that they had missed out on the BSF funding but had, to varying degrees, received some form of investment in their buildings over the years. This investment ranged from refurbishments to the construction of new facilities.

The Department for Education (DfE) was contacted regarding these findings, prompting a response that emphasized their commitment to the Schools Rebuilding Programme. The spokesperson stated that 500 schools are scheduled for rebuilding over the next decade, in addition to the 520 schools already completed under the Priority Schools Building Programme since 2015.

This investigation underscores the urgent need for continued investment in school infrastructure to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff. While the past withdrawal of funding has had a significant impact, the ongoing commitment of the government to rebuilding schools offers hope for a better future for education in England.