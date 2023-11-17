New Trends in All-Inclusive Resorts: Luxury and Convenience

All-inclusive vacations have become increasingly popular worldwide, attracting a diverse range of travelers seeking luxury and convenience. The perception of all-inclusive hotels and resorts has evolved significantly, moving away from being seen as inexpensive options with mediocre food and unlimited alcohol. Instead, there is a growing demand for high-quality experiences and stress-free vacations.

Major international hotel brands, such as Marriott, are expanding their presence in the all-inclusive category. Marriott’s All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy site now offers vacation options in the Caribbean, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Brazil. This includes premium and luxury property tiers represented by Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Luxury Collection, and Westin.

Brian King, president of the Caribbean and Latin America region at Marriott International, expressed the brand’s commitment to all-inclusive offerings. Marriott has a deep pipeline of all-inclusive hotels currently under development, demonstrating their recognition of the importance of this sector. Their aim is to reshape the all-inclusive experience by bringing luxury brands such as The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, and JW Marriott into the mix.

Marriott Bonvoy members can benefit from the brand’s loyalty program, which provides access to over 8,500 participating hotels in 138 countries and territories. This program offers a fantastic advantage for travelers looking to make the most of their accumulated points by redeeming them for free all-inclusive stays that include dining, entertainment, activities, and more.

If you’ve been saving up your Marriott Bonvoy points, booking an all-inclusive vacation is an excellent way to utilize them. Here are a few of the best Marriott all-inclusive resorts around the world to inspire your next relaxing getaway:

1. Sanctuary Cap Cana, A Luxury Collection Adult All-Inclusive Resort, Dominican Republic: Located in Cap Cana, this private gated community in Punta Cana offers a range of suite categories, from Colonial to Castle and Villa suites. The resort boasts five restaurants, six bars and lounges, six pools, a golf course, non-motorized water sports, a spa, tennis courts, and more.

2. The Westin Porto de Galinhas, An All-Inclusive Resort, Brazil: Marriott International’s first all-inclusive resort in Brazil and South America, this oceanfront property offers a wide range of amenities for all ages. From a gym and beach club to kids and teens clubs, there’s something for everyone. The resort also features various dining options, spa facilities, a fully-equipped gym, and multiple pools.

3. Delta Hotels by Marriott Riviera Nayarit, An All-Inclusive Resort, Mexico: Perched in the Sierra Madre mountains, this unique property allows guests to reconnect with nature. The all-inclusive package includes meals, access to the Tonati Beach Club, Wi-Fi, natural pools, and in-room beverages. Experience traditional treatments at the Tzicuri Spa or explore the Aqua Jungle, a water park inspired by Tolantongo caves.

4. Waves Hotel & Spa by Elegant Hotels, Barbados: Situated on the Platinum Coast of Barbados, this boutique hotel offers 70 spacious rooms and suites with modern design and complimentary spa treatments for longer stays. Guests can enjoy cocktails, meals, snacks, fitness classes, water sports, and even complimentary water taxi transportation to sister hotels.

5. The House by Elegant Hotels, Barbados: This adults-only retreat provides a romantic escape with a stunning beachfront setting. Guests can enjoy daily Champagne breakfast, a jet lag massage, dining options, water sports equipment, yoga and fitness classes, afternoon tea, cooking demos, and personalized services. The House offers a tranquil environment with a pool, whirlpool, and lush gardens.

These are just a few examples of the exceptional all-inclusive resorts available through Marriott. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing beach getaway or an adventurous mountain retreat, there is a wide range of options to suit every traveler’s preference. Start planning your next vacation and make the most of the luxury and convenience offered by these all-inclusive resorts.

FAQ

What are all-inclusive resorts?

All-inclusive resorts are hotels or vacation properties that include most, if not all, of the amenities and services in one fixed price. This typically includes accommodations, meals, drinks, entertainment, activities, and sometimes even spa treatments and other extras.

Why are all-inclusive resorts popular?

All-inclusive resorts have gained popularity because they offer convenience and the peace of mind of having everything paid for upfront. Travelers can enjoy their vacation without worrying about additional costs for meals, drinks, or activities. They also provide a sense of luxury and relaxation, often located in beautiful beach or scenic locations.

What is the advantage of booking an all-inclusive resort through Marriott Bonvoy?

Booking an all-inclusive resort through Marriott Bonvoy allows members to utilize their accumulated points for free all-inclusive stays. This provides an excellent opportunity to make the most of the loyalty program and enjoy a luxury vacation without any additional expenses.

Sources:

– JLL Research: America’s All-inclusive Resort Sector Trends & Outlook