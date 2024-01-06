In a recent development, Ukraine has launched successful attacks on Russian military positions in the occupied Crimean Peninsula. Amidst mounting tensions between the two neighboring countries, Ukraine claimed that its forces inflicted “serious damage” to Russia’s defense system.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the regional military administration in the Kherson region, one person was killed and another injured in a Russian attack on an agricultural enterprise. The attack, which occurred on January 5, resulted in the destruction of buildings and equipment. Despite evidence suggesting otherwise, Moscow denies intentionally targeting civilians.

Nataliya Humenyuk, the spokeswoman of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, revealed that the recent operations carried out by Ukraine were aimed at Russia’s military operations in Crimea. She stated that the attacks affected multiple command posts and caused significant disruptions to Russia’s defense system. However, the claims made by Humenyuk have not yet been independently verified.

The strikes on Crimea came in response to increasing Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine. On December 29 and January 2, Russian forces launched a series of missile and drone strikes, resulting in the death of over 40 people and injuring dozens more. In retaliation, Ukraine launched attacks in southern Russia on December 30.

Further escalating tensions, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak claimed that Russia had used missiles supplied by North Korea during its invasion. He stated that Russia’s use of these missiles is a clear indication of their aggressive intentions. While no evidence has been provided to support these claims, it comes shortly after the United States declassified intelligence indicating that North Korea has provided Russia with ballistic-missile launchers and several ballistic missiles.

As the conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues, both countries are actively seeking support from international allies. It is crucial for the global community to closely monitor the situation and work towards de-escalation to prevent further loss of life and damage to infrastructure.

