Tragic Climbing Incident on Mount Marapi: 11 Dead, 12 Missing

A devastating incident unfolded on Sunday when Mount Marapi, a volcanic peak located in West Sumatra, Indonesia, erupted, claiming the lives of eleven climbers while leaving twelve more missing. As per authorities, a total of 75 individuals were present in the vicinity at the time of the eruption. Although extensive efforts were made to evacuate the area promptly, 26 people could not be rescued in time.

Abdul Malik, the head of the Padang Search and Rescue Agency, confirmed the distressing news, stating, “We have located 14 of the individuals who were not evacuated, unfortunately, among them, three were found alive, while the remaining 11 could not survive the eruption.” The aftermath of the eruption was captured in chilling video footage, showing a massive cloud of volcanic ash engulfing the sky, with debris scattering across roads and vehicles.

The perilous situation further escalated on Monday when a minor eruption compelled rescue operations to be momentarily halted for the safety of the personnel involved. Mount Marapi is one of the most active volcanoes on the island of Sumatra and currently sits at the second alert level on Indonesia’s four-step warning scale.

Indonesia, renowned for being situated on the Pacific’s “Ring of Fire,” is home to an astonishing 127 active volcanoes, as reported by the country’s volcanology agency. Among them, Mount Marapi stands tall at approximately 2,891 meters (9,500 ft). The region has witnessed the fury of this natural phenomenon on various occasions, and tragically, the eruption in 1979 resulted in the loss of 60 lives.

