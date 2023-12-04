Tragic Outcome After Volcanic Eruption in Indonesia: 11 Bodies Recovered and 12 Climbers Still Missing

In a devastating turn of events, the aftermath of a violent eruption of Mount Marapi in Indonesia has resulted in the recovery of 11 climbers’ bodies on Monday. The search continues for 12 climbers who are still missing. The volcano has maintained its third highest alert level since 2011, prohibiting climbers or villagers from coming within 3 kilometers of the peak. The head of the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation, Hendra Gunawan, emphasized that climbing to the peak was strictly forbidden. Unfortunately, many climbers disregarded the rules in pursuit of their personal satisfaction.

Around 75 climbers had embarked on their journey up the 2,900-meter mountain on Saturday, but became stranded. On Sunday, eight of those climbers were rescued and taken to hospitals for burns and injuries. All climbers had registered either at two command posts or online before starting their ascent, as mandated by West Sumatra’s conservation agency. There is a possibility that others may have taken illegal routes or that local residents had ventured into the area, but this could not be confirmed.

Sunday’s eruption of Mount Marapi released dense ash columns, reaching heights of up to 3,000 meters, with hot ash clouds spreading several kilometers. Nearby villages and towns were buried in tons of volcanic debris, while falling ash covered several communities, blocking out sunlight. To mitigate the health risks associated with volcanic ash, authorities distributed masks and urged residents to wear eyeglasses for protection. Approximately 1,400 people live in villages located on the slopes of Marapi, in close proximity to the peak.

Gunawan stated that the eruption on Sunday was not preceded by a significant increase in volcanic earthquakes. Deep volcanic earthquakes had only been recorded three times between November 16 and the day of the eruption. The equipment used to monitor deformation and tilt on the peak showed a horizontal pattern on the radial axis and a slight inflation on the tangential axis. Gunawan explained that this indicates a rapid eruption process with shallow pressure centered around the peak. Marapi has experienced regular eruptions since 2004, with intervals of 2 to 4 years. These eruptions are often unpredictable and difficult to detect due to their proximity to the surface. Gunawan clarified that the eruption was not caused by magma movement.

The search and rescue operation led by West Sumatra’s Search and Rescue Agency resulted in the recovery of 11 bodies on Monday. Three climbers were also rescued during the operation. The search is still ongoing for the 12 climbers who have been reported missing. Mount Marapi has been active since a January eruption that fortunately did not cause any casualties. Indonesia, home to more than 120 active volcanoes, sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an area characterized by a high concentration of volcanic activity and tectonic fault lines.

