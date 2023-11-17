Scorching Temperatures at World Scout Jamboree Spark Concerns for Attendees

In the midst of one of South Korea’s hottest summers on record, the World Scout Jamboree saw a significant number of attendees treated for heat-related illnesses. A total of 108 individuals sought medical attention, with most making a full recovery. However, as of Thursday morning, two attendees still required treatment at an on-site hospital.

The Jamboree’s organizing committee, determined to proceed with the event, plans to bolster medical resources by adding additional staff in preparation for any potential emergencies. Despite the committee’s commitment to the safety of all participants, personal details of those affected were not disclosed.

The opening ceremony, held on Wednesday evening, hosted over 40,000 scouts, predominantly teenagers, in Buan – a campsite built on reclaimed land from the sea. As temperatures soared to 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit), concerns mounted regarding the lack of shaded areas and refuge from the intense heat.

Lee Sang-min, South Korea’s Minister of the Interior and Safety, urged officials during an emergency meeting to take all necessary measures to safeguard attendees. He proposed potential adjustments to outdoor activities, increased presence of emergency vehicles and medical facilities, as well as the implementation of additional shade structures and air-conditioned spaces. The ultimate goal, according to the minister, is to prevent any serious illnesses or fatalities.

Despite safety concerns, Choi Chang-haeng, the secretary-general of the Jamboree’s organizing committee, reassured the public that the event could still proceed safely. He highlighted that similar situations could have arisen regardless of the event’s location, stating, “The participants came from afar and hadn’t yet adjusted (to the weather).” Choi emphasized that a large number of patients might be attributed to the energetic performances during the opening ceremony, which left many teenagers feeling exhausted.

South Korea recently issued its highest “serious” level hot weather warning in four years due to the sweltering temperatures ranging from 33 to 38 degrees Celsius (91 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit) nationwide. Tragically, since May 20, at least 16 individuals have already succumbed to heat-related illnesses, with two additional fatalities reported on Tuesday.

Source: Associated Press.