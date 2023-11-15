Last week, a cruise ship bound for the United Kingdom faced a fierce storm while crossing the Bay of Biscay. Over 100 passengers were injured as the ship, Spirit of Discovery, battled massive waves and turbulent currents. Despite the challenging conditions, the crew of Saga Cruises worked diligently to ensure the safety and well-being of all onboard.

The Spirit of Discovery embarked on a two-week journey from Portsmouth, England, to the Canary Islands. The first nine days of the voyage went smoothly, with passengers enjoying their scheduled stops and activities. However, as the ship approached Las Palmas, bad weather forced the captain to make the difficult decision of canceling the planned visit. The ship’s direction changed, and it set a course towards La Coruña, Spain.

Unfortunately, the captain received news that the port at La Coruña would be closed due to the same inclement weather. In an effort to stay ahead of the storm, the captain decided to alter their route once again and head back to the United Kingdom earlier than planned.

As Spirit of Discovery crossed the treacherous Bay of Biscay, it encountered massive waves and strong currents. The ship’s propulsion safety system activated, causing a sudden shift in direction and temporarily halting its progress. Passengers recounted their harrowing experiences, with reports of people being flung to the floor and furniture being dislodged within cabins.

Amidst the chaos, the crew of Saga Cruises worked tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of the passengers. The ship remained stationary in the Bay of Biscay for approximately 15 hours as it weathered the storm. Passengers held on for dear life, supported by the crew’s expert medical attention and assistance.

Nigel Banks, CEO of Saga Cruises, expressed his sincere apologies to all guests who endured the difficult weather conditions. He reassured everyone that the highest health and safety protocols were followed, with decisions made based on expert advice and forecasts. The crew went above and beyond their duties to care for and support the passengers during this challenging time.

The Spirit of Discovery has now returned safely to the United Kingdom, and all passengers have disembarked. While the incident was distressing, it serves as a testament to the resilience of both the crew and passengers who faced adversity and emerged stronger together.

