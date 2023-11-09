A Nightmare at Sea: Storms Plague Cruise Ship, Injuring Passengers

A dream vacation quickly turned into a terrifying ordeal for the 1,000 passengers aboard Saga Cruises’ Spirit of Discovery ship. The ship, which was on the final leg of its 14-day European trip, was hit by storms in the Bay of Biscay, leaving around 100 passengers injured.

The Canary Island Quintet cruise, hailed for its promise of “winter sun” and exploration of the beautiful Canary Islands, was meant to be a sun-kissed adventure. The ship was scheduled to make stops at various islands before returning to Portsmouth. However, on day 10 of the journey, as the ship was en route to Gran Canaria, storms approached, forcing officers to cancel the stop and head straight for La Coruña in Spain. Unfortunately, the port closed while the ship was still en route, leaving the crew with no choice but to press on to Portsmouth, hoping to outpace the storm.

Many are questioning why the ship didn’t attempt to dock anywhere else or turn back rather than embark on the perilous journey to the UK. Despite the itinerary including “at sea” days, there was no plan to seek refuge elsewhere. Saga Cruises has yet to provide an answer to this question.

The fallout from the storm was substantial. The ship’s propulsion safety system was activated, causing it to lurch to the left and abruptly stop, resulting in injuries to approximately 10% of the passengers. Some passengers took to social media, describing the dire conditions and expressing their fear for their lives. One individual shared a screenshot of the ship’s location during the storm, highlighting that it was the only passenger vessel in the Bay of Biscay at the time.

Passengers reported incidents such as getting thrown to the floor in the dining room as tables and crockery crashed around them. The crew advised passengers to sit or lie down and hold on tightly as the ship battled the storm. The Bay of Biscay is infamous for its treacherous weather and high waves.

Fortunately, all passengers have since disembarked, and the injured were immediately attended to by onboard medical staff. While the weather conditions were beyond the cruise line’s control, questions remain about the decision-making process and whether alternative actions could have been taken to ensure the safety and well-being of all passengers. As the investigation continues, it serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of Mother Nature and the importance of preparedness and precaution in the face of adversity.