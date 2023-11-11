Survivors Seek Justice: The Quest for Accountability a Decade After Syria’s Sarin Attacks

On a haunting night that will forever remain etched in the memory of Taher Hijazi, chaos gripped Damascus as death loomed in every corner. A voice urgently called his name, leading him to rush outside with his camera in hand. It was not even dawn yet, but tragedy had struck. Mysterious rockets had fallen, releasing a silent poison that seeped through the apartment buildings, claiming the lives of hundreds.

Hijazi made his way to a local hospital, where the influx of victims had just begun. The sights and sounds he encountered would haunt him forever – men, women, and children gasping for breath, falling and dying before his eyes. Overwhelmed, he reached for his camera and started recording, capturing the horror unfolding before him.

A decade has passed since the sarin gas attack in Ghouta, Syria, on August 21, 2013, a horrific event that remains etched in history as one of the most extensively documented atrocities. However, despite the wealth of evidence, justice for this crime has been elusive, with little accountability for those responsible.

Countless photos and videos were captured in the immediate aftermath, as Hijazi and other citizen journalists, along with journalists, medical workers, and residents, documented the events. A United Nations-appointed team swiftly arrived at the affected neighborhoods to interview survivors and collect crucial biological samples and fragments of the rockets. These fragments contained the lethal sarin gas, providing undeniable evidence of its use in three opposition-held areas that night.

Over the years, an overwhelming body of evidence has pointed towards the Syrian regime’s involvement. Intelligence agencies, as well as weapons inspectors, have gathered Syrian documents, witness testimonies, intercepted communications, and additional unpublished evidence related to the military’s preparation for the attack and the panic that ensued among Syrian officials when they realized the scale of the casualties.

The world was shaken by the mass poisoning of thousands with a banned nerve agent, especially considering the attack took place on the outskirts of a major capital, easily reachable by news cameras. At that time, Syria was in the midst of a civil war, with President Bashar al-Assad’s government strained, prompting brutal tactics to suppress the rebellion. However, despite these shocking facts, no trial has ever utilized the numerous images and forensic data collected following the attack.

Several independent groups that have reviewed the evidence overwhelmingly implicate the Syrian government in the Ghouta attack. Nevertheless, the United Nations and the International Criminal Court have not initiated formal proceedings against the Syrian government. Even the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), responsible for monitoring chemical weapon usage, has not launched a fact-finding investigation to attribute blame for this grave incident – the deadliest chemical attack against civilians since the 1988 mass poisoning by Saddam Hussein in Iraq.

The reasons for the lack of justice are complex. While Russia, Syria’s staunch ally, is mostly held responsible for using its veto power in the United Nations Security Council to block official inquiries, criticism also falls on the United States and other Western countries for their inadequate initial response and failure to take decisive action when Syria began using chlorine gas as an alternative to banned nerve agents. Furthermore, much of the world seems to have moved on, as evidenced by more than 20 Arab countries voting to normalize relations with Syria in May.

Despite the challenges, survivors of the Ghouta attack refuse to give up. The 21st of August serves as a powerful symbol for the hundreds of alleged war crimes committed during the Syrian conflict, wherein over half a million lives have been lost. It remains the Syrian opposition’s beacon of hope, a glimmer of possibility for bringing President Assad and his top commanders to trial for their crimes against humanity.

Hijazi’s footage, along with countless other photos, videos, and evidence collected by Syrian exiles and human rights groups, continues to grow, forming an extensive archive. In recent years, criminal cases related to the Ghouta attack have been filed in three European countries, with a network of lawyers and activists tirelessly working towards justice.

