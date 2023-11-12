New Title: Tragic Loss: Young Boy Fatally Struck in Russian Missile Attack on Kharkiv

A devastating incident occurred in Kharkiv, Ukraine, as a 10-year-old boy lost his life due to a Russian missile strike while he was sleeping. The heartbreaking image of the boy’s body, covered by debris and wrapped in a blanket, circulated on social media, drawing attention to the tragedy caused by the ongoing conflict.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry shared the photo, expressing their sorrow and confirming that the young boy had been killed by a Russian missile. The attack took place in Kharkiv, a border city where the Iskander, a powerful Russian ballistic missile, can reach within a matter of seconds.

While the authenticity of the photo has not been independently verified by CNN, the Ukrainian officials have made it clear that the boy’s death occurred as a result of the missile strike. Sadly, the young boy’s 68-year-old grandmother also perished in the attack, while his 11-month-old brother and 30 others sustained injuries.

President Volodymyr Zelensky extended his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the attack, emphasizing the devastating impact of Russia’s actions. The incident in Kharkiv adds to the grim statistics, with over 500 children already losing their lives due to the full-scale invasion by Russia. According to Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office, as of October 6, 505 children have been killed and more than 1,129 have been injured with varying degrees of severity.

Tragically, this missile strike in Kharkiv follows another horrifying attack the day prior, where a child and at least 51 others lost their lives in the village of Hroza. Additional casualties are feared as two children and two adults remain missing. These unprovoked attacks on innocent civilians have sparked outrage and condemnation.

The First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, expressed her disbelief and anguish over the violence, highlighting the senseless nature of the war ignited by the Russian Federation. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the need for sustained and increased global support for Ukraine to prevent further war crimes like these.

It is important to note that Russia maintains its position, denying any deliberate targeting of civilians. However, the mounting evidence from these recent attacks forces us to confront the reality of innocent lives being lost amidst the escalating conflict. The international community must recognize the urgency of the situation and take swift action to mitigate further atrocities.

FAQ:

Q: How many children have been killed in Ukraine as a result of Russia’s invasion?

A: As of October 6, 505 children have been killed due to Russia’s full-scale invasion, according to Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office.

Q: What happened in Kharkiv?

A: A devastating Russian missile strike in Kharkiv claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy who was asleep when the attack occurred.

Q: Are the attacks on civilians in Kharkiv and Hroza isolated incidents?

A: No, unfortunately. These attacks are part of an ongoing conflict, and the recent strikes only highlight the urgent need for international support to prevent further loss of innocent lives.

Q: How many casualties were there in the attack on Hroza?

A: At least 51 people, including a child, were killed in the missile strike on the village of Hroza. Two children and two adults are still missing.