Tragedy Strikes: Family Kidnapped from Kibbutz Be’eri

In a shocking turn of events, a devastating tragedy has unfolded in Kibbutz Be’eri near the Gaza border. Ten members of the same family, including three young children, have been kidnapped and are believed to be in the hands of the terror group Hamas. As the community reels from this unfathomable loss, the search for answers and the safe return of loved ones becomes paramount.

Shaked Haran, a former resident of the kibbutz and now a lawyer for the esteemed organization Lobby99, narrowly escaped this horrifying ordeal. Having recently moved to Beersheba with her husband and children, Haran was spared from the clutches of the kidnappers. Her brother Yuval and his wife Anna Lee, who also reside in the kibbutz, were fortunately away at an event when the incident occurred.

However, the rest of the family was not as fortunate. Haran’s parents, sister, sister’s husband, two young nieces, an aunt, uncle, and the uncle’s caregiver were all present in Be’eri when the terrorists stormed the village. Tragically, they were violently taken away, leaving behind a void felt by their entire community.

The details surrounding the attack are both harrowing and heart-wrenching. Hamas terrorists gained entry through the main gate after a massive rocket attack, overpowering the security guards and perpetrating acts of violence throughout the kibbutz. Homes were set ablaze, safe rooms were breached, and innocent lives were mercilessly taken. The aftermath revealed the devastating loss of 108 residents, a tenth of the kibbutz population.

The desperation and anguish felt by Shaked Haran and her husband can only be imagined. Calling their family members’ phones throughout the night, their hopes were dampened when a man with an Arabic accent briefly answered, mentioning the infamous kidnapping of Gilad Shalit by Hamas in the past. Since then, no contact has been established, leaving the family and their loved ones in a state of unbearable uncertainty.

Efforts are being made to raise awareness and seek intervention from international organizations. Haran met with the German ambassador in Israel, hoping to leverage the children’s dual citizenship to pressure Hamas for their release. Appeals to the media have been issued by friends of the family, striving to shed light on their plight.

As the community mourns their devastating loss, it is imperative that the Israeli government and the international community come together to support and assist in any way possible. The safe return of the kidnapped family members should be the unwavering focus, as the world stands united against acts of terror and senseless violence.