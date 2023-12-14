Israeli Troops Suffer Devastating Losses in Gaza Clash

Israeli Defense Force (IDF) soldiers faced a tragic day in Gaza, resulting in the highest single-day loss of life since October. During a fierce encounter with Hamas militants, a total of 10 troops lost their lives, including Colonel Itzhak Ben Basat, the highest-ranking officer killed since the conflict began.

The lethal ambush took place in Gaza City’s Shejaia district, where the soldiers were taken by surprise whilst attempting to rescue another group of comrades. The attack inflicted heavy casualties on the IDF, marking their worst single-day losses in over a month.

Hamas, the terrorist organization responsible for the attack, openly celebrated the news of the casualties. They portrayed the incident as a demonstration of Israel’s inability to break the spirit of Gaza. Despite the loss, Israeli forces continued to engage in intense fighting throughout northern and southern Gaza.

Bombing runs by Israeli warplanes were conducted across the entire territory, intensifying the conflict. The situation on the ground was further complicated by heavy winter rains, creating challenging conditions for the troops.

The devastating impact of the fighting extended beyond the military realm. The torrential rains raised humanitarian concerns for the 2.3 million Gazans left homeless by the ongoing conflict. Many hundreds of thousands of individuals have resorted to living in makeshift tents, facing dire living conditions. One resident, Yasmin Mhani, shared her harrowing experience, having lost her home and her child in the conflict.

The fighting in Gaza has escalated since the ceasefire ended in late November. The recent violence has begun to sway global sympathy away from Israel, as President Biden acknowledged. He expressed concern over the indiscriminate bombings and cautioned against repeating the mistakes made in Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks.

In response to the intensifying conflict, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. However, the resolution holds no legal power, and only eight nations joined the US and Israel in opposing it.

The toll of the overall fighting has been devastating. The Gaza health ministry, under Hamas control, reports that 18,608 individuals have lost their lives since Israel initiated retaliatory strikes against the city. In addition, a staggering 50,594 people have sustained injuries.

