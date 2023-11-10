One-Pot Macaroni Soup with Egg Drop: A Heartwarming Twist

Macaroni soup holds a special place in the heart of Hetty Lui McKinnon. It carries memories of her mother’s love for cooking and the shared meals they enjoyed together. McKinnon has put her own spin on this comforting dish, adding a touch of richness with an egg drop. The result is a heartwarming and nourishing soup that will make you feel cozy and content.

The recipe, inspired by McKinnon’s mother, involves simmering macaroni in a flavorful broth until tender. The addition of the egg drop brings a velvety texture to the soup, thickening the broth and enhancing the overall taste. McKinnon suggests adding her Umami Crisp topping, found in her book, Tenderheart, to elevate the flavors even further.

This delightful twist on macaroni soup is not only delicious but also easy to prepare. With just one pot, you can create a satisfying meal for yourself or your loved ones. The simplicity of this recipe allows for a quick and convenient option for busy weeknight dinners or a comforting lunch.

Macaroni soup with egg drop is more than just a tasty dish. It represents the bond between McKinnon and her mother, making it a truly nostalgic and meaningful addition to your dining experience. So, why not try this heartwarming twist on a classic soup and create your own treasured moments around the table?

Note: Recipe adapted from Tenderheart © 2023 by Hetty Lui McKinnon. Excerpted by permission of Alfred A. Knopf, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.