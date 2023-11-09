Settler Suspected in Fatal Palestinian Shooting Released to House Arrest, Another Remains in Custody

Following a day of legal battles, one of the settlers held on suspicion of involvement in the fatal shooting of a young Palestinian last week has been released to house arrest while the other remains in custody. Yehiel Indore, who is suspected of the shooting itself, was released after being ordered detained earlier. On the other hand, Elisha Yered, who is suspected of involvement and obstructing the investigation, will remain in custody after the police successfully appealed against his release.

The incident occurred during clashes between Israeli settlers and Palestinians in the northern West Bank. Witnesses reported that the clashes erupted after settlers herded sheep in the area and Palestinians approached them to push them out. A verbal confrontation escalated into stone-throwing, resulting in the shooting of 19-year-old Qusai Jamal Matan. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that Israeli civilians fired toward the Palestinians during the confrontation. Matan was killed, and four others sustained injuries.

The Supreme Court temporarily froze Yered’s pending release until a remand hearing could take place. However, the lower court ordered his release on Wednesday afternoon. The police later appealed both decisions, resulting in Indore’s continued detention until Friday while allowing Yered’s release to stand.

The far-right Honenu legal aid group, representing Yered and Indore, praised the initial court decision and called for the investigation to be closed, claiming that the incident was an act of self-defense. However, the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

The release of one settler to house arrest and the continued detention of another highlight the complexities of such cases and the ongoing tension between Israeli settlers and Palestinians. The incident has also raised concerns about discrimination, as visiting rights to the hospitalized suspect became a contentious issue, with some politicians being granted access while others were denied. The case serves as a reminder of the challenges faced in achieving justice and accountability in cases involving clashes between Israeli settlers and Palestinians.