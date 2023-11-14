A Tragic Incident at Optical Plant Near Moscow Shakes the Local Community

A devastating explosion that occurred at a prominent optical equipment factory in the outskirts of Moscow has left the community in shock. The incident prompted a swift and comprehensive evacuation of all nearby buildings, as local authorities scrambled to ensure the safety of residents.

Videos shared on social media captured the harrowing scene as plumes of thick smoke engulfed the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant located in Sergiyev Posad, about 70 kilometers northeast of Moscow. The explosion resulted in numerous injuries, with at least 30 people hospitalized, out of which six are currently in intensive care. An additional 26 individuals sought medical care but did not require hospitalization.

Tragically, one person lost their life due to the severity of their injuries, according to reports from the state-run TASS news agency. The situation remains uncertain as 12 individuals are still unaccounted for, causing anxiety and distress for their loved ones.

The blast’s cause is suspected to be related to “workflow violations,” as stated by emergency services cited by RIA Novosti. However, this contradicts earlier speculation of a possible drone strike. The Russia Investigative Committee has opened an inquiry into the incident, focusing on the violation of safety requirements for hazardous production facilities.

The Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant, commonly known as “ZOMZ,” plays a significant role in supporting Russia’s defense operations. It manufactures night vision devices and binoculars exclusively for the Russian military under the umbrella of Rostec, Russia’s defense conglomerate.

Authorities have confirmed that the explosion originated from an explosives warehouse adjacent to the plant. Reports indicate that the warehouse belongs to a fireworks supplier named “Piro Ross.” This company has faced previous warnings regarding safety violations and has been undergoing bankruptcy procedures since April. However, the director of Piro Ross, Sergei Chankayev, disputes the official version that the detonation occurred in his warehouse, asserting instead that a neighboring storage facility for metal pipes was the epicenter of the blast.

The aftermath of this tragic incident has left the community grappling with grief and uncertainty. The full extent of the impact on individuals and families affected by the explosion is yet to be determined, but the resilience and support of the community will undoubtedly play a crucial role in their recovery.

