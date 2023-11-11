Poland Halts Armament of Ukraine Amidst Dispute on Grain Exports

After a flurry of tensions between Poland and Ukraine, Poland has announced that it will no longer provide arms to Ukraine and will be focusing on its own defense instead. The decision comes at a critical moment in Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s full-scale invasion, with both countries engaging in a dispute over grain exports.

The Polish government summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to protest remarks made by President Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations. This dispute has led to a shift in Poland’s attitude towards Kyiv, which some believe is driven by internal politics as Poland approaches its upcoming general election.

Poland’s decision to halt arms supplies to Ukraine has raised questions and concerns about Ukraine’s energy security, particularly as the country faces the possibility of a second winter of war. Ukraine’s Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, Oleksiy Kuleba, warned of difficult months ahead following a “massive” overnight missile attack by Russia.

While Poland has stated that it is not currently providing arms to Ukraine, it remains uncertain whether future deliveries will resume. The State Assets Minister, Jacek Sasin, commented that the decision about future arms supplies would be determined later.

Amidst the tensions, Belgium is considering supplying F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Belgium is in the process of replacing its F-16s with F-35 fighter jets but believes that the F-16s could still be of use to Ukraine, possibly in training pilots. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has instructed the defense ministry to explore all options regarding the use of F-16s in Ukraine.

As the situation unfolds, there are growing concerns about the casualties caused by Russian shelling. The regional governor of Kherson in Ukraine reported two deaths resulting from Russian attacks on several Ukrainian cities. The identities of the deceased are currently being verified.

In the face of these events, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is returning to Washington to face dissent among Republicans who are questioning American spending for Ukraine. The flow of American dollars has been crucial in supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russian forces for the past 19 months.

