Niger Military Regime Rejects Sanctions, Plans to Prosecute Ousted President

The military regime in Niger has strongly condemned the sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), branding them as “illegal, inhumane, and humiliating.” In a statement broadcasted on national television, the regime denounced the adverse impact that these sanctions have had on the people, including limited access to essential supplies such as medicine, food, and electricity. Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, a member of the regime, emphasized that these sanctions have been detrimental to the well-being of the Nigerien populace.

Furthermore, the regime has declared its intention to prosecute the deposed president, Mohamed Bazoum, on charges of “high treason” and for “undermining the security” of the country. In the statement, read on national television, Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane revealed that the Nigerien government has amassed substantial evidence against President Bazoum and his accomplices, both local and foreign. The regime aims to present this evidence to national and international judicial bodies.

On a more positive note, talks between a religious delegation of mediators and the Niger junta have been described as “constructive.” General Abdourahamane Tiani, leader of the junta, expressed a willingness to pursue a diplomatic resolution to the current crisis and the standoff with ECOWAS. These discussions highlight a potential path toward resolving the impasse and finding common ground between the military regime and the regional bloc.

While the situation in Niger remains complex, with tensions running high and uncertainties lingering, the regime’s rejection of the sanctions and determination to hold the ousted president accountable for his alleged actions sets the stage for a challenging legal battle. The international community, as well as Niger’s neighboring countries, will be closely monitoring the developments in the coming days as efforts to restore constitutional order and stability in the country continue.