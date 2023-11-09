Demonstrations in Support of Niger’s Military Coup Prompt Concerns of Foreign Intervention

Supporters of the military coup in Niger took to the streets of Niamey on Sunday to rally in solidarity with the country’s new military regime. Chanting slogans against former colonial power France and West African regional bloc ECOWAS, the protesters expressed their opposition to any potential foreign intervention. General Abdourahmane Tiani, the leader of the coup, had previously warned against outside interference and proposed a three-year transition period before civilian rule is restored. Negotiations between the coup leaders and ousted President Mohamed Bazoum are ongoing, but ECOWAS has raised the possibility of military action if these talks fail.

While the new military regime has officially banned demonstrations, those in support of the coup are being allowed to rally. In contrast, protests calling for Bazoum’s reinstatement have been suppressed, leading to accusations of double standards. The supporters of the coup waved placards advocating against military intervention and emphasized their objections to the sanctions imposed by ECOWAS in response to the coup. Musicians at the rally also praised the new military government.

The situation in Niger has attracted international attention, with Pope Francis calling for a diplomatic solution to the political crisis. The pope expressed concern about the stability of the region and emphasized the need for peace in Niger. He also voiced support for the efforts of the international community to find a peaceful resolution.

General Tiani, the leader of the coup, announced that the junta intends to transition the country back to civilian rule within three years. However, he provided no details about the plan, stating that the principles for the transition will be decided through a dialogue within 30 days. Tiani expressed optimism that a solution would be found in the best interests of the nation.

As the crisis in Niger continues, an ECOWAS delegation met with ousted President Bazoum, accompanied by the military-appointed prime minister and a member of the junta. The United States has also dispatched its new ambassador to Niger as part of diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis. However, the US does not officially recognize the military government and the ambassador will not present her credentials to them. The situation remains fluid, and the international community is closely monitoring developments in Niger.