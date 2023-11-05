Protests in Niger Intensify as ECOWAS Delays Military Meeting

Thousands of supporters of Niger’s junta gathered near a French military base on Friday to voice their opposition to the planned intervention by West African bloc ECOWAS. The regional bloc, in turn, indefinitely postponed a meeting between army chiefs of staff that had been scheduled for Saturday in Ghana’s capital, Accra. This delay comes as widespread protests against military intervention in Niger continue, with many accusing former colonial ruler France of being behind ECOWAS’ proposal to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum by force.

The protests have put ECOWAS in a difficult position, as they need to consider the demands of the junta and the population supporting it. ECOWAS has been criticized for ignoring the people’s calls for democracy in the region. The bloc is also grappling with the legal, logistical, and financial challenges of assembling a military force for intervention in Niger.

One possible solution being discussed is requesting EU financing to support the proposed intervention. However, the details of this armed ‘standby force’ are still being worked out by ECOWAS. The bloc is carefully considering its next move and weighing the potential consequences of its intervention.

The situation in Niger remains tense, with the junta’s supporters adamant in their opposition to external interference. The postponement of the military meeting signals a setback for ECOWAS and highlights the challenges they face in finding a resolution that satisfies all parties involved.

As developments continue to unfold, it is crucial for ECOWAS to listen to the voices of the Nigerien people, as well as the demands of the junta. A balanced and inclusive approach is necessary to ensure a peaceful and democratic transition in Niger, while also addressing the concerns of those who are protesting against external intervention.

In conclusion, protests in Niger against ECOWAS’ intervention plans have intensified, leading to the indefinite postponement of a key military meeting. ECOWAS is confronted with the challenge of finding a resolution that considers the demands of the junta and the population supporting it, while also upholding democratic principles. The situation in Niger remains fluid, with the potential for further developments in the coming days.