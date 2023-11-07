ECOWAS Delegation Leaves Niger Without Meeting Coup Leader

An ECOWAS delegation from the West African regional bloc has left Niger without meeting the leader of the junta that seized power in a coup last Sunday, according to a team member. The delegation arrived in the capital city of Niamey but did not meet with coup leader General Abdourahamane Tiani or deposed President Mohamed Bazoum. This development raises questions about the progress of negotiations between the ECOWAS mediators and the coup leaders.

The military junta recently scrapped military pacts made between Niger and Paris, which has caused tensions between the two countries. In response, the European Union has condemned the blocking of French media broadcasts in Niger, calling it a serious violation of the right to information and freedom of expression. FRANCE 24 and RFI’s broadcasts have been blocked in the country since Thursday afternoon.

As ECOWAS seeks a solution to the Niger coup, discussions about possible intervention are underway among defense chiefs from the regional bloc. The deadline given by ECOWAS for the restoration of constitutional order is approaching, and the bloc has threatened to use force if Niger’s democratically elected president is not reinstated.

Meanwhile, the newly installed junta in Niger has stated that it will respond immediately to any “aggression or attempted aggression” by West African countries. They have also ended the mandates of ambassadors to France, Nigeria, Togo, and the United States, facing international pressure to restore the democratically elected leader.

The situation in Niger remains uncertain as negotiations and tensions continue between the military junta and regional actors. It remains to be seen how the coup leaders will respond to the demands of ECOWAS and the international community, and whether a peaceful resolution can be achieved.