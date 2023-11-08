ECOWAS Delegation Meets with Ousted President and Military Junta in Niger

An ECOWAS delegation arrived in Niger’s capital, Niamey, over the weekend to address the ongoing crisis in the country following a military coup on July 26th. The delegation, led by former Nigerian defense chief Abdulsalami Abubakar, held a meeting with the ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, along with the military-appointed prime minister, Ali Zeine, and a member of the junta.

The meeting, which took place in the presence of all parties involved, aimed to defuse tensions and find a resolution to the crisis. While specific details of the discussions were not disclosed, it is clear that the ECOWAS delegation is actively engaging with key stakeholders to navigate a way forward.

The arrival of the delegation comes as international diplomatic efforts intensify to bring stability and restore democracy to Niger. The United States, through its new ambassador Kathleen FitzGibbon, has also shown its commitment to resolving the crisis. However, it is worth noting that FitzGibbon will not present her credentials to the military government, as the US does not recognize their authority.

In recent weeks, Niger has seen a difference in the treatment of pro-junta rallies and pro-democracy gatherings. While the former has been tolerated, the latter has faced crackdowns, leading to accusations of “double standards” by activists.

Meanwhile, the ECOWAS defense chiefs, after a two-day meeting in Accra, Ghana, have agreed on the objectives and logistics of a potential military deployment in Niger. While diplomatic efforts remain a priority, the readiness of ECOWAS troops indicates their preparedness to take action if necessary.

The situation in Niger remains fluid, and it is crucial for all stakeholders to work towards a peaceful resolution. The ECOWAS delegation’s engagement with both the ousted president and the military junta shows a commitment to dialogue and finding a path towards stability and democracy in the country. International support, including from the United States, further underscores the importance of resolving the crisis and ensuring the well-being of the Nigerien people.