Nestlé profit falls 45.2% in 2022 to 9.4 billion euros

Swiss food multinational Nestlé revealed today that it made a profit of 9.3 billion francs (9.4 billion euros) in 2022, down 45.2 percent from the previous year.

Despite this, the company’s sales recorded a year-on-year increase of 8.4% last year, reaching a total of 94.4 billion Swiss francs (95.6 billion euros), although this figure was down 0.9% due to variations in the foreign exchange market, the multinational said in a statement.

Nestlé “achieved strong organic growth” in a fiscal year “of many challenges and difficult decisions for many families, communities and businesses, and in an environment of unprecedented inflation rate increases, cost of living pressures and geopolitical tensions,” says the Swiss multinational.

In view of the results achieved, Nestle will propose the distribution of a dividend of 2.95 Swiss francs (2.99 euros) per share at the general shareholders’ meeting on April 20 this year, corresponding to a 5.3% increase compared to the previous year.

Nestle also indicated that its net debt totaled 48.2 billion francs (48.8 billion euros) at the end of 2022, which corresponds to a year-on-year increase of 46%.