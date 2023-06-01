June Social Security Payment Schedule: Know When Your Benefits Will Arrive

President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy have reached a deal to avert a potential default on the United States’ debts, ensuring that Social Security benefits and other government obligations will be paid on time. The bill, which passed through the House on May 31, proposes suspending the debt limit until January 2025.

With the expectation that the deal will swiftly pass the Senate and be signed by President Biden, recipients of Social Security can anticipate receiving their checks as usual in June.

The payment dates for Social Security benefits depend on the individual’s birth date and the type of benefits they receive. Typically, payments are issued on the second, third, and fourth Wednesday of each month, varying based on the day of birth. However, if one receives Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments or filed for Social Security benefits before 1997, the dates may differ.

Here are the payment dates for June:

– June 1: Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments are issued.

– June 3: Social Security benefits are paid for those who filed prior to May 1997 or receive both Social Security and SSI.

– June 14: Social Security benefits are paid for individuals born between June 1 and June 10.

– June 21: Social Security benefits are paid for individuals born between June 11 and June 20.

– June 28: Social Security benefits are paid for individuals born between June 21 and June 31.

The average amount of a Social Security check varies depending on one’s earnings and length of employment. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), retired workers and dependents receive an average benefit of approximately $1,786 per month or $21,432 per year. The purpose of these benefits is to replace a portion of the income earned over one’s lifetime.

If you do not receive your Social Security check on the expected date, the SSA recommends waiting three days before contacting the agency. Many individuals now receive their benefits through automatic payments. However, if you haven’t enrolled in direct deposit, you can do so by visiting www.ssa.gov/myaccount or calling 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). You can also contact this number if your payment is delayed. SSA representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. In-person assistance is also available by using the SSA’s locator tool to find the nearest branch. Local offices generally operate during regular business hours, excluding weekends.