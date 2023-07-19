Relying on the Fossil Fuel Industry to Solve the Climate Crisis: A Fool’s Hope?

The recent surge in heatwaves, rainstorms, and wildfires worldwide presents a crucial dilemma for oil companies like ExxonMobil, Shell, and Saudi Aramco. As the global temperatures soar to unprecedented levels, it becomes imperative for these companies, whose profits rely on fossil fuels, to determine how to respond effectively.

The answers to these questions are far from simple. While oil and gas companies may not directly sell coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel, they are still major contributors to global warming. Balancing the need to transition to cleaner sources of energy while keeping their stakeholders satisfied poses a significant challenge.

Investors have historically been attracted to the oil industry due to its promising financial returns, partly influenced by organizations like OPEC, which have supported and stabilized prices in a volatile market. Switching to the renewable energy sector, which lacks similar price control mechanisms, and may not yield comparable returns, is a risky proposition.

However, the International Energy Agency suggests that global oil demand could peak before the end of the decade. This prediction is fueled, in part, by the “explosive” growth of electric car sales. This serves as a reminder that technological advancements can disrupt industries and move in unexpected ways.

Drawing from the example of AT&T in the 1980s, when predictions about the future of cell phones were grossly underestimated, oil company leaders could use this analogy to convince shareholders of the urgent need for transition. Unfortunately, many oil companies are doing the opposite.

Some company executives have actively lobbied against emissions reductions, despite being aware of the harm caused by such actions. Their argument often centers around the idea that cutting emissions would disproportionately impact the world’s poorest. This sentiment was famously echoed by Exxon’s former CEO, Rex Tillerson, who questioned the value of saving the planet if it came at the expense of human suffering.

Shell’s CEO, Wael Sawan, recently made comments opposing the reduction of oil and gas production, deeming it “dangerous and irresponsible.” He cited examples of children in poor countries, like Pakistan, studying by candlelight due to losing gas supplies during the conflict in Ukraine. Ironically, Pakistan is still recovering from devastating floods, likely exacerbated by global warming.

In contrast, companies like BP have taken climate change more seriously. Although BP has decided to slow the pace of its oil and gas output reduction, its target of a 25% reduction by 2030 surpasses most of its competitors. Furthermore, BP aims to develop 50 gigawatts of renewable power by the same year.

However, this falls short of what is truly needed. There is a compelling argument for oil majors to split their businesses into separate entities focusing on green ventures and fossil fuels. This approach would better demonstrate the value of sustainable investments. At the very least, these companies should take more significant measures to mitigate methane leaks, a potent greenhouse gas.

Ultimately, we cannot rely on the fossil fuel industry to lead us out of the crisis it has created. Governments must take decisive action to reduce the demand for fossil fuels, but their efforts thus far have been inadequate. While the share of coal in G20 countries’ electricity has declined, thanks to subsidized wind and solar power, electric cars and heat pumps need to become more affordable and accessible to drive a faster transition. This requires substantial support from the state.

While achieving this may seem politically daunting, so is living in a world where fossil fuels have irreversibly altered the climate system. Governments must rise to the challenge and implement bold measures to address the crisis we are now struggling to comprehend.