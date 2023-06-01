Major Privacy Fines for Amazon: Ring and Alexa Breaches Cost Company Over $30 Million

Amazon has agreed to pay a hefty sum of over $30 million to settle allegations made by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regarding privacy violations committed by its Ring and Alexa divisions.

The lawsuit, filed by the Department of Justice on behalf of the FTC, accuses Amazon of violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act. Despite receiving requests from parents to delete voice and geolocation data of young users, Amazon allegedly retained this information for an extended period of time. The company intended to use the data for its own purposes, contradicting its promises to users that they could delete voice recordings collected by Alexa and geolocation information obtained through the Alexa app.

As part of the proposed settlement, subject to court approval, Amazon will be required to pay a $25 million civil penalty. Additionally, the company must delete inactive child accounts, as well as certain voice recordings and geolocation data. This settlement aims to address the violations committed by Amazon and ensure the protection of users’ privacy.

In a separate complaint against Ring, the FTC highlights the company’s lack of safeguards to prevent unauthorized access to customer videos. Despite its emphasis on security in promotional materials, Ring failed to implement adequate measures, allowing employees and contractors unrestricted access to videos from every customer. These videos were stored without encryption, enabling unauthorized individuals to download, view, share, or disclose them. The complaint cites an instance where a Ring employee viewed numerous recordings from 81 women, including fellow employees, focusing on intimate spaces such as bedrooms and bathrooms.

The FTC’s investigation reveals the consequences of Ring’s inadequate security measures, as more than 55,000 U.S. customers fell victim to hacker attacks between January 2019 and March 2020. These breaches compromised the privacy of consumers’ homes, including bedrooms and children’s bedrooms, as hackers targeted cameras intended for indoor use.

Samuel Levine, the director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, stated that Ring’s disregard for privacy and security exposed consumers to spying and harassment. He emphasized that prioritizing profit over privacy is not acceptable, and the FTC’s order serves as a reminder of this.

Both Ring and Amazon have expressed their disagreement with the FTC’s allegations and deny any violation of the law. However, the proposed settlement with Ring includes requirements for the company to issue $5.8 million in consumer refunds and delete unlawfully reviewed video data. Furthermore, Ring will need to establish a privacy and security program to safeguard user videos and data, and promptly report any incidents of unauthorized access or exposure of customer videos to the FTC.

Chair Lina Khan’s FTC has long targeted Amazon, and this enforcement action against Ring and Alexa marks a significant step in addressing the company’s dominance in consumer data and its surveillance capabilities. The proposed settlement aims to hold Amazon accountable for its actions and protect user privacy.